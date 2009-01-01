Home | News | General | Buhari's cabinet: Ambode being considered for “juicy” ministerial position - Aso Rock sources

- Former governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos is set to clinch a ministerial role in the second term of President Buhari

- Ambode is said to being considered for the roe of minister of finance in the Buhari's government

- The former Lagos state governor is an accountant by profession and was once the accountant-general of Lagos state

A report by New Telegraph suggests that former governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode is being considered for a “juicy” ministerial position.

According to highly placed sources, Buhari was not pleased with what how All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu treated Ambode in the run up to the primaries for the governorship candidate of the state.

“He is unhappy because despite his intervention, Ambode was denied the second term ticket. It is because of this that he is considering compensating him,” the source quoted in the report said.

He continued: “Ambode may become the minister of finance. This is in view of what he did to manage the finances of Lagos state, when former president Olusegun Obasanjo stopped the monthly federal allocation of Lagos.

“After the fiasco which attended his second term ambition, he did not go to court. He showed that he is a loyal party man, and Buhari is pleased with him.”

The former Lagos state governor is an accountant by profession and was the accountant-general of Lagos state.

However, in order to do this and still retain Babatunde Fashola, who headed power, works and housing in Buhari’s first term, the president, who is said to be satisfied with the performance of the former Lagos state helmsman, is considering increasing the number of ministers beyond the constitutionally mandated 36 to 42 by picking six extra persons from the six geopolitical zones.

Should he do this, this would allow him pick both former Lagos state governors.

It is also on record that despite his failure to secure his second term bid, Ambode was a frequent face at the Villa in Abuja and all Buhari’s second term campaigns.

The president is also said to be toying with the idea of splitting the ministry of power, works and Housing thereby not only reducing the work load on whomever heads the ministry; but more importantly spreading the ministries.

Meanwhile, a group, Ibom Integrity and Servant Leadership Culture Initiative has reiterated its call that President Muhammadu Buhari should not appoint former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio as a minister in his cabinet.

The group in a statement by its executive vice president, Dr. Asuquo Edidem Etim said it stands by its earlier petition to the president, stressing that its complaint echoes the inner thoughts of many members of the APC in Akwa Ibom and the entire south-south states.

The group had earlier petitioned the president on the need not to appoint Akpabio into the federal executive council, describing the former governor as a politician with no recognizable political structure.

