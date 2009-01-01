Home | News | General | Full list of the most and least peaceful countries in the world in 2019 (see Nigeria's position)

Nigeria has been ranked as one of the least peaceful places on earth, according to 2019 Global Peace Index (GPI) report.

The 13th edition of the GPI ranked 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness. Nigeria is ranked 148 out of 163 countries in the world.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria sits among the top five least peaceful countries in the region alongside, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world's leading measure of global peacefulness.

The GPI measures peacefulness across three domains: safety and security, ongoing conflict, and militarization. It pointed out that while the world has become less peaceful over the last decade, there have been some notable improvements in peace.

The GPI also analyzed the potential long-term impact of climate change on levels of peacefulness. An estimated 971 million people live in areas with high or very high exposure to climate hazards.

Of this number, 400 million or 41%, reside in countries with already low levels of peacefulness. Climate change can indirectly increase the likelihood of violent conflict through its impacts on resource availability, livelihood security, and migration.

Eight of the 25 least peaceful countries have 10% or more of their population in high climate hazard areas, amounting to 103.7 million people at risk. These countries are South Sudan, Iraq, Libya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, North Korea, Nigeria, and Mexico.

According to the report, safety and security was sub-Saharan Africa’s least peaceful domain and recorded the largest deterioration last year. While 18 countries improved, 24 deteriorated.

The likelihood of violent demonstrations deteriorated most significantly, followed by the impact of terrorism. The incarceration rate rose on average last year, as did the homicide rate and perceptions of criminality.

The report added that in a place like Nigeria, “experiences of sadness, stress, and worry are on the rise regardless of peace levels”.

It stated: “In the past decade, 77 countries experienced increased sadness whilst only 20 decreased in experiences of sadness. Of those that increased in sadness, 44 had a corresponding deterioration in peace level.

“Of those that decreased in sadness, 60 percent recorded a corresponding increase in peacefulness. Less than half of the countries that improved in stress and worry levels had corresponding improvements in their GPI scores.”

The report, however, has some positive news for Nigeria saying the country recorded some improvements in deaths reduction.

"Although the number of countries suffering from internal conflicts increased, the number of

deaths decreased due to a lower level of intensity in conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Nigeria," the report stated.

"Nigeria’s improvement was based on a reduction in deaths from internal conflict. However, external conflicts fought escalated because of the government’s engagements in Mali and Somalia."

The report noted that the world is considerably less peaceful now than it was in 2008, with the average level of country peacefulness deteriorating by 3.78% over the last decade.

It added that peacefulness had declined year-on-year for seven of the last 10 years.

“Since 2008, 81 countries have become less peaceful, compared to 81 that have improved."

It admitted that most of the deterioration in peacefulness over the last decade occurred in the MENA region. If this region was excluded from the analysis, the average level of peace in the world would only have deteriorated by 0.95%.

“Even within the MENA region, the deterioration in the last decade was concentrated in a handful of countries, most notably Syria, Libya, Yemen, Egypt, and Bahrain,” the report stated.

Results in sub-Saharan Africa were mixed last year across both indicators and countries. Twenty-seven of the region’s 44 countries deteriorated in peacefulness, leading to a weakening of all three domains of the GPI, while 12 of the region’s 23 indicators improved and eight deteriorated.

The region’s five largest country improvements were in Rwanda, The Gambia, Djibouti, Eswatini, and Somalia. Improvement in internal conflicts fought boosted Somalia by one place in the 2019 GPI to rank 158, lifting it out of the five least peaceful countries in the world. The five worst deteriorations occurred in Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Togo, Sierra Leone, and Namibia.

Militarisation was the region’s most peaceful domain and the only one in which it outperforms the global average, although it deteriorated slightly last year because of reductions in UN peacekeeping funding and increases in nuclear and heavy weapons and the armed services personnel rate.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari promised that banditry, terrorism and kidnapping activities across the country would be neutralised by his administration.

President Buhari said his administration will not relent in its effort to end all the mentioned vices.

Expressing deep shock while mourning the death of scores of people in the banditry attacks on Saturday, June 8, in three communities in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state, President Buhari condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the state over the tragic incident.

