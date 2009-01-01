Home | News | General | How herdsmen rescued my family from kidnappers in Ondo bush - Nigerian Twitter user

A Nigerian, simply identified as Adenrele, with the Twitter handle @blastedup, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of some suspected kidnappers on his way to his village in Ondo state.

Kidnapping has been on an alarming rise in different parts of the country in recent times, a situation President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to deal with as he begins his second term.

Note that many cases of kidnapping reported recently have been usually linked with herdsmen as the perpetrators.

Adenrele's story is, however, different as, according to him, he and other involved family members were rescued by a group of herdsmen, after being kidnapped and tied up by some 'hefty' men.

Read the full story in the Twitter thread below:

In a related development, a medical doctor has reportedly been kidnapped after unknown gunmen attacked an ambulance on the Ondo-Edo expressway on Friday, June 14.

The Cable reports that the ambulance was conveying medicine used in treating Lassa fever patients to an undisclosed location, when the attackers struck.

The ambulance was also reportedly conveying other medical personnel. A source who spoke to the press said a police officer who was in the vehicle was shot at while the attackers abducted some of the medical personnel in the ambulance.

