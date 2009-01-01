Home | News | General | Breaking: Jubilation in Imo as Governor Ihedioha floors Senator Anyanwu at appeal court

- The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo state grants victory to Governor Emeka Ihedioha in a suit against PDP's primary election

- The appeal court rules that Senator Sam Anyanwu could not convince it on why it should reverse the decision of a lower court

- Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo says that Senator Anyanwu could not establish the facts in his claims

An appeal court sitting in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, on Sunday, June 16, granted victory to Governor Ihedioha over a suit filed against his emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election.

The appeal court upheld the ruling of a Federal High Court which had dismissed a suit filed by Senator Sam Anyanwu concerning Ihedioha’s candidacy.

The Nation reports that Anyanwu had approached the court to nullify the victory of the governor.

He also wanted to be declared as the authentic winner of the primary election conducted by the PDP ahead of the election.

According to Anyanwu, Ihedioha engaged in over voting, thuggery, which he claimed, swayed the polls in his favour.

In the judgement, Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, ruled that the plaintiff did not convince the court on the prayers he sought.

The judge explained that the Anyanwu could not establish the fact in his claims and therefore dismissed the suit for lack of proof.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, alleged that Emeka Ihedioha had no programme for the people of the state, but preparing the grounds towards squandering the N42.5 billion he (Okorocha) left in the state's treasury.

The former governor made the allegation in a statement by his special adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

Legit.ng notes that the statement read: “On Tuesday, June 4, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State said his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha operated from a bush bar in Government House, which he said was an eyesore and that is the reason he has decided to operate from outside at the moment."

