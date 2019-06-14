Fulani herdsmen attack commercial bus in Enugu, abduct three women

There was panic in Enugu as suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a commercial bus carrying traders, mainly women returning from the market along Agbani-Ugbawka road in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State and abducted three young women.

It was gathered that the herdsmen numbering over 20 first robbed the traders before forcefully taking three young women among them to the bush.

The incident took place in the evening of Friday June 14, 2019.

The victims have however been rescued and reunited with their families.

It was gathered that the incident had thrown the communities along the road which connected to Ebonyi State into confusion as there were fears of another herdsmen attack on Enugu soil.

Fulani herdsmen had in 2016 swooped on a sleeping Ukpabi-Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State and killed scores of people, including women and children.

Enugu State Police Command confirmed the attack and abduction of the women traders.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

The statement read, “The Enugu State command of the Nigeria police have commenced a full scale investigation into the incident of an attack on a commercial bus and abduction of some victims by hoodlums along Agbani Ugbawka road in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“It was however, gathered that the yet-to-be identified hoodlums had on 14/6/19 along Agbani-Ugvawka road allegedly attacked a commercial bus and abducted three female persons after allegedly robbing the said bus and ran into the bush.

“It was further gathered that the operatives of the Operation Puff Adder, acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe promptly raced to the scene and embarked on aggressive combing of the bush which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims without payment of any money just as no ransom was demanded.

“However, no injury was sustained by victims who already have re-united with their various families.”

