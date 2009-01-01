AFCON 2019: It will be very difficult to beat Burundi - Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has identified Burundi as the biggest threat to Nigeria’s chances of qualifying from Group B at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria face Burundi in their opening game in Alexandria on Saturday before games against Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and 30 respectively.

Rohr admits the underdogs will have nothing to lose taking on the three-time winners but warned that his team will play offensive football.



“Because it’s the first match, it’s the most difficult. Everybody is fresh, the newcomers (Burundi) have nothing to lose and we must be very focused on this game,” Rohr said in an interview uploaded on the Super Eagles official YouTube page.

“Burundi were unbeaten in the qualifiers, and they have very good players also playing in England, in Europe and in South Africa.

“We know it will not be easy, but we are Nigeria, we made the World Cup and we are one of the five teams who have World Cup experience at the AFCON.

“From my 23, there are 15 players who made the World Cup, so these players can help us.

“We have a lot of strikers which means we want to score more goals and play offensive football, we also have good defenders.

“Some of our strikers could play in the midfield or in the 3-5-2 plan on the side, so it’s good to have the opportunity to change our offensive methods.

“We have quickness and ability to change in the offensive department. We can also give them the chance to rest.”

