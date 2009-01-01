Boko Haram attacks Nigerian troops in Borno
- 3 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This is just as the Nigerian Army said on Sunday that the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, was expected in London, the United Kingdom on Monday for a global anti-terrorism conference starting on Monday.
The army was however silent on the Boko Haram attacks on troops in Borno.
It was learnt on Sunday terrorists attacked troops in Damasak at about 7pm on Saturday, although details about casualties had yet to be obtained as of press time.
Meanwhile the army said Buratai would be in London at the conference, which would focus on “current and future jihadist threats and expose frontline practitioners on how to utilise practical methods” to deal with homegrown terrorists.
The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said, “The Chief of Army Staff has been invited to speak at the global anti-terrorism and counter-terrorism conference in London, United Kingdom, on Monday.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles