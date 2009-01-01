I have no ill-feelings against anybody over issues in 8th Senate – Omo-Agege





Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta Central), has declared that he has no ill-feelings against any senator on what transpired in the 8th Senate.





Omo-Agege who stated this in his Asokoro residence Abuja at a media briefing on Monday, said the 8th Senate had passed away, hence, the focus now is for all serving Senators in the recently inaugurated 9th National Assembly to improve the wellbeing and welfare of ordinary Nigerians through required legislative interventions.





“Like all phases of life, 8th Senate has come and gone, making all that happened then, history now”.





“I begrudge nobody over any issue in the 8th Senate. Even the election that brought me in as Deputy President of the 9th Senate last week has closed the chapter of the 8th Senate as far as partisan issues were concerned.

“At the inauguration on the day of the election, there were 62 APC Senators, 44 PDP and 1 YPP, meaning that the 68 votes I got, cut across party lines.





“With such bipartisan or multi-partisan confidence reposed in one, the era of partisanship is gone. I will assist the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan in making the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly for the benefit of all Nigerians “, he said.





He added that the Senate will flow with the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari .





He said: ” We shall give the required collaboration to the executive arm of government and help in putting in place the needed enabling environment for execution of the next level agenda.”





He commended the executive arm of government for their focus in offering services to Nigerians.

