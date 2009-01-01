INEC announces automatic employment for NYSC members
- 3 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who distinguished themselves during the 2019 general election will get automatic employment.
INEC says those who will participate in the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November will get the same reward.
INEC’s Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, spoke Monday in Abuja during the presentation of laptops and phones used by the European Election Observation Mission to 75 corps members who were selected by a panel of NYSC and EU delegation.
Details later…
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 67 of 67