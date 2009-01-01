Home | News | General | INEC announces automatic employment for NYSC members
INEC announces automatic employment for NYSC members



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who distinguished themselves during the 2019 general election will get automatic employment. 

INEC says those who will participate in the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November will get the same reward.

INEC’s Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, spoke Monday in Abuja during the presentation of laptops and phones used by the European Election Observation Mission to 75 corps members who were selected by a panel of NYSC and EU delegation.

Details later…

