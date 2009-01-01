AA suspends Okorocha‘s in-law
The Action Alliance (AA) has suspended Uche Nwosu, its candidate in March governorship election in Imo state.
Nwosu, who is the son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo, was accused of insubordination, anti-party activities and mismanagement of funds.
Kenneth Uneze, national chairman of AA, made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.
Uneze alleged that Nwosu had “serially undermined the principle of party supremacy” and also divided its members in Imo.
The party chairman also threatened to dissolve AA in Imo if its members continue to disobey the party.
“It is absurd that Uche Nwosu has chosen to recruit a handful of our members in Imo state to disobey directives of the party,” he said.
“It should be stated in clear terms that any further acts that entail subversion of the will of the party shall have all the structures of the party – from Ward to State – in Imo dissolved.”
