AA suspends Okorocha‘s in-law





The Action Alliance (AA) has suspended Uche Nwosu, its candidate in March governorship election in Imo state.





Nwosu, who is the son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo, was accused of insubordination, anti-party activities and mismanagement of funds.





Kenneth Uneze, national chairman of AA, made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.





Uneze alleged that Nwosu had “serially undermined the principle of party supremacy” and also divided its members in Imo.

“This is a crisis we have tried to manage in-house for a while now. We have tried to make Uche Nwosu sees reasons to keep faith with the CUPP pact. But he has refused. As a party, we are bound by morality and good conscience to honour our words. This is why the NWC has decided to suspend him, and has recommended his expulsion to the NEC,” he said.





The party chairman also threatened to dissolve AA in Imo if its members continue to disobey the party.





“It is absurd that Uche Nwosu has chosen to recruit a handful of our members in Imo state to disobey directives of the party,” he said.





“It should be stated in clear terms that any further acts that entail subversion of the will of the party shall have all the structures of the party – from Ward to State – in Imo dissolved.”





