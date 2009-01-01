Home | News | General | How female Brazilian fan reacted after meeting her idol Messi (video)

An unknown female Brazilian fan was ecstatic after seeing Barcelona captain Lionel Messi at the ongoing Copa America 2019 tournament.

The lady who is suspected to be in her 20's could not hold back her joy as she bust into tears for meeting her idol for the first and probably the only time in her life.

Messi's quest to finally win a trophy in his national colors suffered a major setback after they were beaten 2-0 by Colombia in their opening Group B game.

The 31-year-old is still in the race to win the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time but Barcelona's inability to lift the Champions League have dented his chances.

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been tipped to win the coveted individual accolade after winning their sixth European Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo shot himself back into the race after helping Portugal win the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League in front of their home fans.

Messi and co will be hooping to bounce back in their second game against Paraguay and finish off the group with guest nation, Qatar.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Barcelona star Lionel Messi has urged his Argentina teammates to push their Copa America opening game defeat behind them.

La Albiceleste suffered a 2-0 defeat to Colombia with Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata coming on to score a goal each at the Arena Fonte Nova on Sunday morning.

