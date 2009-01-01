Home | News | General | Just in: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu meet in Abuja behind closed doors as Ambode is reportedly considered for appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 17, met with the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu behind closed doors inside Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power.

Details of the meeting were still sketchy at the time of this report, but Legit.ng learnt that the governor arrived the Presidential Villa at exactly 4.10 pm and the meeting began.

The meeting, according to The Nation, was still in progress at the time the story broke.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sanwo-Olu's predecessor, Akinwumi Ambode, is being considered for a “juicy” ministerial position.

Some of these reports quote highly placed sources as saying President Buhari was not pleased with how All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu treated Ambode in the run up to the primaries for the governorship candidate of the state.

“He is unhappy because despite his intervention, Ambode was denied the second term ticket. It is because of this that he is considering compensating him,” the source quoted.

It is, however, not known is not known if the issue is part of the topics for discussed between Buhari and Sanwo-Olu at the meeting.

