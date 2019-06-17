Home | News | General | 41-year-old mum stuns social media users with banging body, rocks 16-year-old daughter's clothes (photos)

-A South African woman recently rocked her daughter's cloth and flaunted it online

-The 41-year-old mum got the attention of the internet with her youthful presence

-Many wondered if she was truly in her 40s

A 41-year-old woman took to social media to show off how amazing she looked in her 16-year-old daughter's clothing. Social media users were stunned by her youthful appearance.

Twitter use Anele Mda left many scratching their heads wondering if she was really in her 40s after her picture went viral. She posted a snap of herself in her daughter's clothing with the caption:

"Wearing my daughter's clothes. She's 16 I'm 41. Omama abathanda izinto."

Reacting to the woman's photo, some of her Twitter followers were spotted under the comment section with many praising her for her nice body despite being in her 40s.

When a particular user posed a question to find out if her claims about her age is true, she was sure to quickly respond with an affirmative tone.

In a similar story, a young Nigerian lady warmed hearts on social media after she rocked a piece of her mother's old clothing. The lady's mum said disclosed that she abandoned the cloth for a long time after rocking it during pregnancy. However, she was surprised when her daughter picked it up and slayed perfectly in it.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of Anna Banner, singer Flavor's second baby mama, who took to social media to share a photo in which she proudly showed off the stretch marks on her tummy. Banner in her caption expressed that confidence is her beauty.

