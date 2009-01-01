Home | News | General | Liverpool’s Nigerian star set to join top European club

- Sheyi Ojo is closing in on a season long loan switch to Rangers

- The Nigerian forward played on loan at Ligue 1 campaigners Stade Reims last season

- Ojo has made 13 senior appearances for Liverpool since 2017 will be the Gers' fifth signing this summer

Sheyi Ojo, Nigerian forward, at Liverpool is set to complete a season-long loan move away Anfield.

According to a Goal report, the 21-year-old striker is expected to spend the entire 2019-20 campaign at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard tutored-side keen on challenging for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Nigerian will be the Gers' fifth signing this summer.

Interestingly, Ojo found the going tough during a loan stint last season at Ligue 1 campaigners Stade Reims, making only three league appearances for the French side.

However, the Reds chiefs are upbeat Ojo will relaunch his career at Rangers, just like Ryan Kent did under Gerrard last campaign.

At the last count, Gerrard trained alongside Ojo in the final days of his Liverpool career, with the Reds legend already aware of his ability to play through the flanks and as a No.10 if needed.

Ojo has featured 13 senior appearances for Liverpool, the last of which came in 2017, but is getting set for the fifth loan spell after previous stints with Wigan, Wolves and Fulham before prior to his year at Reims.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has reportedly turned down a chance to join either of Juventus or Real Madrid in a mega deal valued around £150 million this summer.

The 27-year-old became an instant success for the Reds since he joined them from AS Roma in a €42 million two seasons back.

Salah guided the Merseyside to their first title at the end of the out-gone season following his side's victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final earlier this year.

Daily Mail reports that both Juve and Real are plotting to lure the Egyptian from Anfield, but they will have to wait one more season to achieve their goal.

