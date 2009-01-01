Home | News | General | 24-year-old lady buys her first house, says with God all things are possible

A young woman has taken to social media to share footage of the new house she bought and it inspired tweeps.

Some people retire without every owning a single property, but one 24-year-old recently bought her first house and her story is inspiring.

On Wednesday, a young woman, who has been identified as Phillistus Choene, took to Twitter to share photos and a video of her new house.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

Legit.ng gathered the young lady, who is only 24 years old, explained that the house was her first property and she went on to thank God for making it possible.

"I bought my first property at 24. With God all things are possible," she captioned the post with several heart emojis.

READ ALSO: Surprising moment Regina Daniels flaunts her husband Ned Nwoko on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Needless to say, her post inspired other social media users who congratulated Choene on her achievement.

Siyabonga Nyembe, who goes by the Twitter handle‏ @sdnyembe, commented: "The best thing you could have done for yourself.

Another tweep, @ujblujoy, added: "Congratulations! Buying a house at any age is amazing, but 24 is awesome! May you be blessed and safe in your home x."

Mmagadi Mokuwe,‏ @MMAGADI, wrote: "Guuuuurl! Wow! Congratulations sisters. A job well done. Very happy for you okare I know you."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid

In other news, when it comes to living the healthy lifestyles, it often takes a lot of discipline, patience, sacrifice and self-control. While others would rather opt for the easy way out to look fit; cosmetic surgery, others however, there are some people who believe in natural growth.

Popular internet sensation, Ernest Shepherd is definitely one lady who has proven to the world that indeed, the healthy lifestyle pays eventually. She recently clocked 83 but judging from the state of her body, she could easy pass for 50!

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Most Nigerians dream of spending their next birthday abroad | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...