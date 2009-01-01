Home | News | General | I’m not in race for any leadership position in Senate - Wamakko

The Senator representing Sokoto north and chairman, Northern Senators Forum(NSF), Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has revealed that he is not in the race for any leadership position in the senate.

Wamakko who disclosed this through Bashir Rabe Mani, his special assistant on media and publicity said he is not contesting any position in the 9th assembly, The Nations reports.

”I am not contesting for the position of Senate Leader or any leadership position at the Senate in the 9th Assembly,” he said.

According to him, he has no plans to contest for the the position of the Senate leadership.

“It is not in any way true the reports by those newspapers. I don’t have any interest to contest any of such positions and this remains so,” he added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the chairman of northern senators forum was invited by the Muslim world league to attend its meeting in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The special assistant to Senator Wamakko on media and publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, said the invitation was contained in a letter from the organisation signed by its secretary general, Muhammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Aisiy.

Legit.ng gathered that Mani in a statement in Sokoto, said the meeting was scheduled to hold between 14 to 17, Ramadan, 1440 AH, equivalent to May 19 to 22, 2019.

