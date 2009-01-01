Home | News | General | 19-year-old Nigerian shot to death in UK

- Three people were arrested for the killing of a Nigerian in UK

- The Nigerian, Eniola Aluko, was died of gunshot wounds to his neck and chest

- The suspects were granted bail following the post-mortem

One Eniola Aluko of Nigerian descent has reportedly been shot to death.

Aluko was shot in Plumstead, southeast London, on Friday, June 14.

Sky News reports that he 19-year-old from Thamesmead died “of a gunshot wound to the neck and chest.”

This was determined following a postmortem which took place on Saturday, June 15.

Three teenage boys and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently bailed until early July.

Recall that the United States president Donald Trump attacked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan following violence that left three people dead in in the capital within 24 hours.

Trump tweeted: "LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!" as he retweeted a post from right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins who referred to the capital as "stab city".

Trump's verbal attack on Khan was in reaction to the killings of three men in London which happened within 24 hours.

Two teenagers were murdered within minutes of each other in different parts of the capital on Friday, June 14, while a man was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon, June 15.

The Metropolitan Police said 14 people - including several boys and a girl - have been arrested in connection with the incidents in Wandsworth, Plumstead and Clapham.

However, The Telegraph UK reports that a spokesman for Khan said he was wasn't prepared to "waste his time" preparing a response to President Trump, adding that the mayor's thoughts were with the victims' families.

He said: "Sadiq is focusing on supporting London's communities and over-stretched emergency services.

"He has been in regular touch with senior Met police officers last night and throughout the day.

"His thoughts are with the victims' families. He is not going to waste his time responding to this sort of tweet."

