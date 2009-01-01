Home | News | General | Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila meet behind closed door in Aso Rock

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met Femi Gbajabiamila

- Gbajabiamila was elected by members of the House of Representatives to pilot the affairs of the House for the next four years

- The new speaker, who is a member of the APC, is representing Surulere 1 federal constituency in the house

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, June 17, met behind closed doors with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Nation reports that the meeting started around 3.05pm at the vice president’s office. He arrived along with some members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gbajabiamila emerged speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 11, the day the ninth National Assembly was inaugurated.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Osun election

The new speaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, is representing Surulere 1 federal constituency in the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila, who was born on June 25, 1962, attended Mainland Preparatory School, after which he attended Igbobi College in Yaba, Lagos, King William's College on the Isle of Man, United Kingdom, Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, United States, and the University of Lagos in Lagos.

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Friday, May 31, made clarification as to who actually chose Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives in the ninth National Assembly.

El-Rufai said that contrary to popular opinion, it was President Buhari who made the choice, not the national leader of the APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor went on to say that Gbajabiamila was chosen based on his experience and industrious nature in legislative affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

He said: “There was a misconception that Femi’s candidature was from Bola Tinubu but the fact is that it was President Buhari himself who chose him because of his commitment and dedication to legislative duties.‎ The President told me because I was not in Nigeria when he took the decision.

“Some of our colleagues raised some misgivings but it’s just a matter of working chemistry, whom you can work it comfortably; not competence or whatever."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Buhari honours Abiola as FG hosts Democracy Day in Abuja | - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...