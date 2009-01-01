Home | News | General | World Cup winner leaves Serie A club after 30 years of service

- Francesco Totti has stepped in his administrative duties with AS Roma

- Totti believes his ideas in moving the club forward was not appreciated

- The 2006 World Cup winner has been serving the club since he joined in 1989

Francesco Totti is leaving as Roma's technical director because his views are not taken into consideration.

Totti said he “never had the chance to express myself” in decisions about the hiring and firing of coaches and buying of players transfer market.

READ ALSO: Frank Lampard wants Drogba as assistant if appointed Chelsea manager

Speaking at a news conference at the Italian Olympic Committee, the 2006 World Cup winner said: “It’s a day that I hoped never would have come.”

Totti had preferred Gennaro Gattuso, his Italy teammate on the squad that won the 2006 World Cup, from Paulo Fonseca hired as Roma coach.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

The 42-year-old retired from playing two years ago after 25 seasons with his hometown club. He led Roma to theirs last Serie A title in 2001.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paolo Maldini has been appointed the new technical director of AC Milan, San Siro outfit make announce.

The legendary Italian defender will work closely with former teammate Zvonimir Boban, who was handed the role of the club’s new chief football officer.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins reveals what is as big as winning the World Cup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...