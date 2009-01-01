Home | News | General | Daughters of abusive father surprise stepdad on Father's Day, change their surname to his (video)

- On Father's Day, some beautiful female teenagers surprised their stepfather in an unexpected fashion

- The ladies who had an abusive man for a father changed their surname to that of their stepdad's

- A video showing the emotional reaction of the stepfather was shared online

- Many have reacted by sharing their own experiences and singing praises of the teen ladies

A beautiful teenage lady identified as Jia on Twitter shared an inspiring and emotional video on her page in which she showed off her stepdad's reaction to the amazing gift she and her sisters gave him on Father's Day.

The stepdad in question was not given an elaborate physical gift on this day. In fact, apart from custom-made greeting cards, he was given nothing more. But he received something much more than a physical present - These ladies changed their surname to his.

According to Jia, she and her sisters were the children of an abusive man who beat their mom regularly. Their father was also addicted to hard substances. However, when their mother met and married their stepdad, everything changed for the better.

The immense love shown to them by their stepdad made the girls think of the best way to repay him. Hence, they decided on changing their surname to his. The stepfather's reaction to their gift was epic.

See the video below:

Many reacted amiably to this video. Quite a number of folks also shared their personal experiences. See some reactions below:

Recently, Yul Edochie spoke on how being the last son of veteran actor Pete Edochie has largely influenced his life. He also introduced the rest of his brothers to the world.

