VIDEO: Angry man vandalises cars at Nigerian high commission in UK

An aggrieved individual destroyed at least five cars at the Nigerian high commission in London.





In a video of the incident, George Oguntade, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the UK, was seen inspecting the vandalised cars and asking how it happened.





One of the onlookers was heard saying “One mad boy came to collect passport and they didn’t give him, so he destroyed our cars.”







Some policemen were seen arriving at the scene. The Nigerian government is yet to make any statement on the matter.





Below is the video:

Some officials of UK high commission discussing about the incident

