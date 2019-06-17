VIDEO: Angry man vandalises cars at Nigerian high commission in UK
- 4 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
An aggrieved individual destroyed at least five cars at the Nigerian high commission in London.
In a video of the incident, George Oguntade, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the UK, was seen inspecting the vandalised cars and asking how it happened.
One of the onlookers was heard saying “One mad boy came to collect passport and they didn’t give him, so he destroyed our cars.”
Some policemen were seen arriving at the scene. The Nigerian government is yet to make any statement on the matter.
Below is the video:
Some officials of UK high commission discussing about the incident
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 78 of 78