Igbos voted Atiku – Northerners mock Ohanaeze’s demand to Buhari for SGF slot





The Coalition of North-Central Youth in Politics (CNYP) on Sunday lambasted South east leaders under the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to give the zone Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) slot.





This was contained in a communique signed by Alhassan Mohammed, the Convener and Hon. Aliyu Musa, the Secretary, after an emergency meeting held in Abuja.





The group said: “It is not news that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was not just endorsed by this group of Igbos but posted a stellar performance in the South eastern states, recording 85 per cent votes in Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra States.





“This clearly shows that the Ibo rejected the progressives path, thereby pitching tent with the old order.”





CNYP said it was laughable that the Igbo want to harvest where they did not sow, asking that: “Are Ohanaeze playing the role of the Baboon in the popular Nigeria adage of Monkey de work Baboon de chop?”





“In the election that returned President Buhari as winner, North West produced the highest number of votes. The region is followed by North East.





“Today, the northeastern region has been compensated with the office of President of Senate and the Southwest which came fouth in Votes for the APC have also been compensated with the office of the Speaker in addition to the position of the Vice President”.





The statement added that North-Central zone which came third in terms of votes for the party should be considered for the Office of the Secretary to the Federation.

