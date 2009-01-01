Home | News | General | New development emerges on Adeleke’s Supreme Court appeal in Osun governorship election

- The Supreme Court has adjourned the judgement on the Osun state governorship election.

- The judgement is between PDP candidate Adeleke and his opponent the incumbent governor of the APC, Oyetola

- Both candidates have been in legal battle since Oyetola won the keenly contested election that pitched the two candidates in fierce battle for the position of governor in the state

The apex court in its sitting headed by Ibrahim Muhammad who is the acting chief justice of Nigeria on Monday, June 17, adjourned the judgement on the Osun state governorship election till Friday, July 5.

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared winner of the Osun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory and was declared winner by the election tribunal.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, however, overturned the ruling of the tribunal and recognised Oyetola as winner of the election.

Adeleke then filed a case at the Supreme Court hoping to get the victory overturned.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, immediate past governor of Osun, on Thursday, May 10, said the judgement of the Court of Appeal that restored the victory of Governor Oyetola was satisfactory.

Aregbesola stated that the wild jubilation in the state after the judgement was an indication that the people overwhelmingly accepted the verdict with joy.

In a statement by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, Aregbesola commended the judges of the Court of Appeal for their courage and for averting a monumental injustice that would have arisen from the overthrow of the electoral will of the people if the tribunal judgement had been affirmed.

