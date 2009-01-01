Home | News | General | France's Les Bleues pip Nigeria's Super Falcons in a tough FIFA Women's World Cup clash

- Nigeria vs France saw the Super Falcons suffer a 0-1 defeat to Les Bleues in their last group game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup

- Renard needed two attempts from the spot in the 79th minute to beat Falcons goalkeeper Chaimaka Nnadozie after Ngozi Ebere saw red

- The Falcons will now wait for the other group games to be completed to find out if they reached the last 16 round

Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a 0-1 defeat to France in their last group game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday night, June 17, at Roazhon Park.

The encounter saw the Falcons win the first corner of the contest after three minutes through Francisca Ordega, but nothing came out of it, with France clearing their lines.

The hosts were beginning to get more possession of the ball after 12 minutes of action, but the 11-time African champions ensured they kept maximum concentration to stop France from scoring at Roazhon Park.

In the 25th minute, France came close to breaking the deadlock off a free-kick, but Nigeria managed to keep the French side at bay.

Three minutes later, the Super Falcons escaped another attacking threat from Les Bleues as sores remained goalless.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, two additional minutes were played out, but none of the teams were able to scores as the scoreboard read Nigeria 0-0 France.

In the second half, France continued pilling up the pressure on the Africans champions, but Super Falcons held on to keep the game barren.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Falcons goalkeeper Chaimaka Nnadozie executed a brilliant back-to-back save to deny the French side from netting, before conceding a penalty after Ngozi Ebere was handed the marching order courtesy of a second yellow card for the poor challenge inside the box.

The referee needed the VAR before confirming the spot kick.

However, after Renard missed the penalty kick, the VAR ordered for a retake, with goalkeeper Nnadozie getting a yellow card for leaving the line before the kick.

Renard finally netted the opener from the spot in the 79th minute to put the hosts in front .

Despite the other late chances, France could not increase the scores as Nigeria held on to suffer their second defeat, with the scoreboard reading Nigeria 0-1 France at the blast of the final whistle.

The Falcons will now wait for the other group games to be completed to find out if they reached the last 16 round.

