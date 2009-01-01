Home | News | General | Breaking: Under trial, ousted Egyptian ex-president Morsi slumps in court, dies

The ousted former president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, has been confirmed dead after he reportedly slumped in court on Monday, June 17.

It was learnt that Morsi, who was forcefully removed from office in 2013 died in court, where he was facing charges of espionage, at the age of 67.

Egypt’s state television and the Middle East Eye confirm that Morsi slumped during a court session, fell into coma after attending the session.

Another report by al-Ahram, a newspaper, said: "n the session he was granted permission to address the judge. After the session was adjourned, the former president fell unconscious and died.”

After he slumped, he was reportedly transferred to an unnamed hospital where he lost the battle to live.

It is learnt that Morsi was the first democratically elected leader of Egypt.

The late Morsi was born in Giza's al-Ayat. An academic and engineer, according to the report, he rose to seniority in Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, before winning the 2012 presidential election as his group's candidate after the revolution that led to the removal of Hosni Mubarak.

Removed through a military coup led by his defence minister, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who replaced him as president, following days of protest against his rejection of an ultimatum from the generals to resolve Egypt’s worst political crisis, Morsi had been facing charges in court.

The report said a panel of British politicians and lawyers led by Crispin Blunt, a Conservative member of parliament, warned in March 2018 that Morsi’s condition in prison could lead to his death.

The panel claimed that the former president had not been receiving adequate medical care, especially concerning treatment of his diabetes and management of his liver disease.

The panel said: “The consequence of this inadequate care is likely to be rapid deterioration of his long-term conditions, which is likely to lead to premature death.”

This warning was ignored by the Egyptian government.

