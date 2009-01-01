Home | News | General | Gbajabiamila became speaker on merit not by inducement - Reps

- Members of House of Reps have defended Gbajabiamila over alleged financial inducement

- The chairman of ad hoc, Khadijah Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, said Gbajabiamila won his election on merits

- A House of Representatives group, G7 had on Monday, June 17, said it would seek legal redress to ensure that the result of the election is upturned because members were financially induced

The House of Representatives has dismissed the claims by some members that Femi Gbajabiamila induced his colleagues financially to vote for him as the speaker during last Tuesday, June 11, presiding officers elections, describing the allegation as falsehood and share total blackmail.

Nigerian Tribune reports that while addressing newsmen in Abuja on June 17, shortly after the inauguration of four ad hoc committees by the speaker, the spokesman of the House ad hoc committee on media and publicity, Khadijah Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, said Gbajabiamila won his election on merits.

Speaking on behalf of Abba-Ibrahim, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, noted that Gbajabiamila had no reason to induce any lawmaker as he worked hard enough to deserve the seat.

He said: ''For us, we have conducted a democratic election which was aired live. In the end, winners emerged and we all witnessed the losers congratulating the winner on the floor and he has taken charge, he is in control, there is no cause for alarm, he is on course

“To us as a House, everything is now in the past and we are focused on the serious legislative business which is why we are here to carry out, to make the House and the country better

“As far as we are concerned nobody received money, nobody was enticed to vote. As a matter of fact, no one campaigned intensely robust more than Gbajabiamila and it went beyond the call of duty to explain what he has to offer. At times he went to the various parts of the country with over 120 lawmakers, with that kind of work, he needed to buy no vote.”

A House of Representatives group, G7 had on Monday, June 17, during a programme on a national television said it would seek legal redress to ensure that the result of the election is upturned because members were financially induced.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the newly elected speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, June 17, promised to appoint members of the opposition including the Peoples Democratic Party in the lower chamber into committees.

