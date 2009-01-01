Home | News | General | Lady hails traffic police for paying for her fuel after she was stranded on the road

A woman, Cecilia Simons, took to social media to share how a traffic officer helped her when she was left stranded on the side of the road.

"Let us make traffic cop Henry Motene famous and applaud him for a job well done! This morning I was en route to fetch my daughter from Varsity, when I got stuck on Wemmerpan Road," she said.

Simons added her petrol gauge was busted and she opted to put her hazards on and locked the car. She revealed she waited for a taxi but all of them passed because they were "conveniently" full.

She revealed a car stopped to help but she did not feel safe. Luckily, a metro officer showed up and the other man drove off.

The cop, Henry Motene, took Simons to the filling station and he paid for her fuel, Legit.ng learned.

Simons said Motene was concerned for her safety because of the area she was stranded.

"Thank u Mr.Motene for going beyond the call of duty.We still have ubuntu and beautiful beings in our Country. To Metro you have a gem in your midst,and is flying your banner high. Appreciative me!" she ended her post.

Traffic cop goes extra mile to help lady, dubbed a hero online. Photo credits: Cecilia Simons/Facebook.

The post inspired social media users who applauded the kind traffic officer for helping Simons.

Llewellyn Hargreaves commented: "I still believe in our country. ...With good people there's hope...Amen."

Cyril Kanya wrote: "Ntate Motene is a star...a true African siyabonga."

Nuleen Jasmin added: "Awesome! Thank you Mr Motene."

This is wonderful.

