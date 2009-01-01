Home | News | General | How we broke WAEC's monopoly - NECO

- The National Examination Council (NECO) has revealed how it put an end to what it called the monopoly of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC)

- It said that it achieved this by making sure it releases results of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on time

- The body also said that since its establishment in 1999, WAEC has been living up to its responsibilities

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Monday, June 17, said it is now prompt in releasing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results thereby making the processing of admission by universities for candidates less stressful.

Abubakar Gana, the acting registrar of NECO, who disclosed this said that this way, the body has broken the monopoly of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), claiming that since its establishment in 1999, WAEC has had no choice but to live up to its responsibilities, Nigerian Tribune reports.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Gana said: “Since 2000, we have been conducting examinations and one advantage I want you to understand is that we have given WAEC a wakeup call and they are now living to their responsibility.

“You may recall that there were times in the past where universities and other tertiary institutions took very longer period for them to admit students.

“But with our coming, we started releasing results within 90 days, which is a period between three months. We started like that but as I am talking to you today, the last release we had was 43 days.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Substantiating this, the Senate president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Gambo Mohammed, said that the body has passed a vote of confidence on Gana, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari should confirm the appointment of the registrar.

Gambo pointed out that under the leadership of Gana, NECO has been able to tackle waste, stealing and has remitted about almost N1 billion to the federal government's account.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a bid to tackle the challenge of impersonation experienced in the conduct of its examinations NECO had procured 8,000 biometric machines and 20 Toyota Hilux Vans worth over N800 million.

Gana made the disclosure at the commissioning of the equipment in Minna, Niger state capital.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Meet 15 Year-Old Nigerian Wizkid Who Made 9 As in his WAEC |

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...