President Buhari mourns victims of bomb blasts in Konduga

- President Buhari has commiserated with families of victims of bomb blast in Borno

- No fewer than 40 persons lost their lives on Sunday, June 16, in bomb blasts at a viewing centre in Mandarari, Konduga local government area of the state

- The president, however, commended the efforts of emergency response workers and humanitarian organisations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 17, commiserated with families of victims of bomb blasts at a viewing centre in Mandarari, Konduga local government area of Borno on Sunday, June 16.

Legit.ng reports that the president in a tweet condoled with the government and people of the state over attacks by suici.de bombers.

President Buhari decried the heinous acts, stressing that perpetrators of evil acts have judgment awaiting them, not only from man, via the long arms of the law, but also from God Almighty.

A statement by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, indicated that Buhari urged security agents to sustain surveillance in all theatres of security challenges in the country, taking into consideration the unconventional methods deployed by terrorists to harm innocent and unsuspecting victims.

The president commended the efforts of emergency response workers and humanitarian organisations.

He prayed that God would grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort their families.

NAN reports that triple su.icide bombing by Boko Haram killed 30 people in Konduga.

“The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured,” Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency, said on Monday. (NAN)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the death toll from the multiple bomb blasts which rocked the village of Konduga in Borno state on Sunday night, June 16, rose to 30, with 42 others injured.

It was reported that the disclosure was made by Usman Kachala, director, Search, Rescue and Operations of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in a chat with newsmen after visiting the scene of the attack on Monday, June 17.

