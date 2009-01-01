Home | News | General | Governor Ishaku takes action over fresh crisis in Taraba

- Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state declared a curfew in the state over fresh crisis in the state

- The curfew is expected to run from 4pm to 6am daily

- The governor said the curfew was necessary in light of rising insecurity and urged strict compliance

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on imposed curfew on Jalingo following fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo.

This was contained in a statement by Bala Dan Abu, the senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity on Monday, June 17.

According to the governor, the curfew will run from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am daily till further notice.

“In view of the fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC near Jalingo, the Taraba government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The curfew is from 4:00pm to 6:00 am daily and it remains in force until further notice,” he said.

He noted that security agencies in the state had been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was mass movement of women and children from the affected communities to different parts of Jalingo, the state capital, following sporadic gunshots and burning of houses.

NAN recalls that violent clashes which happened in April 2019 resumed on Sunday but was curbed by security agencies only to resurface on Monday evening creating panic among residents.

Meanwhile, three suspected gun manufacturers who were arrested by police in Taraba were freed by some youths who sacked a divisional police station in Wukari town of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A team of security men from Jalingo arrested the three suspects in Wukari town on Sunday night, June 16 and brought them to the divisional police office for safe-keeping.

Legit.ng gathers that arrangements were being made by security men to move the suspects to Jalingo when the youths stormed the station and set them free.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Lagos Police Commissioner Parades Suspected Criminals (Nigeria News) | on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...