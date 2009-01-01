Discussions ongoing to resolve dispute with Emir of Kano -Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says discussions are ongoing to resolve the crisis between him and Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano.
He disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu on Tuesday.
He said his meeting with the president was about the security situation in the state and to also highlight the importance of community policing.
