Fayose’s former aide gets six months jail term over land in Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a former Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Mr Taye Fasuba, to six months imprisonment over unlawful entry into a land and malicious damage to property.

Senior Magistrate Omolola Akosile, in a judgment delivered on Monday, found Fasuba guilty as charged in two of the three counts before the court and sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine on each of the two counts.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, had told the court that Fasuba, who is former Special Assistant to former Governor Ayodele Fayose on Union Matters, committed the offence on January 14, 2018, at Moferere, Ado Ekiti, in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

Ikebuilo had said Fasuba, on the said date “did unlawfully enter into the land which is in actual and peaceable possession of one Catherine Ashowo and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 81 of Criminal Code Cap C 16 Vol 1 Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.



The prosecutor also said, “He did maliciously damage fence wall properties of one Catherine Ashowo valued at N350,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 451 of the criminal code Cap C 16 laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.”

Fasuba was also charged with the offence of conducting himself “in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in public place and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of Criminal Code C 16 Vol 1 Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the judgment, Akosile held that the defendant had “run contrary to the principle of law by entering into the land in possession of the complainant and pulling down her fence”.

The senior magistrate declared: “On count 1, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine. On count 2, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine” as he was discharged and acquitted of the third count.

“The prison term is to run concurrently while the fine is cumulative,” the chief magistrate said.

