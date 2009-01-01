Home | News | General | Apostle Suleiman Set To Float His Own Airline
Apostle Suleiman Set To Float His Own Airline



Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleiman, has taken to his Twitter page to announce that he is ready to float his own airline.


The clergyman is reportedly amongst the first five Nigerian pastors to acquire a private jet.

He shared his plans today, June 18th and revealed that he plans to employ 50 percent and 3000 Africans through this. See his full post below…

Apostle Suleiman claims he is set to float his own airline

