What Borno residents need – Omokri counters Buhari





Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s response to Boko Haram suicide bombings in Mandarari community in Borno State.





Buhari on Monday night expressed sadness over the attack and sent his condolences to victims of the Borno attack.





The president wrote “I commiserate with the families of the victims of yesterday’s Viewing Center bomb blasts in Mandarari, Konduga LGA of Borno State.





“My deepest condolences to all those affected.”

But, Omokri on his Twitter page condemned the President’s reaction, noting that residents of Borno do not need condolences but ‘Action’ against Boko Haram insurgents in the state.





The former presidential spokesman wrote: “Dear General Buhari, Borno people do not need COMMISERATION. They need ACTION.





“Last month, you went to Qatar to lie that Boko Haram were defeated.





“These are people that could have helped us defeat Boko Haram. But you LIED to look good to them.”





Meanwhile, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirming the attack on Monday, said 30 persons lost their lives while 42 others were injured when three suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandarari community of Konduga local government area.

