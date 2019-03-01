Home | News | General | Buhari, APC Governors, others meet in Aso Rock
Buhari, APC Governors, others meet in Aso Rock



President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors Forum behind closed doors.

The meeting which is holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja started at about 11.37am.

The Forum is headed by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

State Governors at the closed doors meeting included those of Lagos, Ekiti, Edo, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Borno, Nasarawa, Yobe, Osun, Ogun, the Nation reports.


Deputy governors at the meeting included those of Katsina and Kaduna.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were also at the meeting.

