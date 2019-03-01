Donald Trump kicks Chief of Staff out of his office for coughing (VIDEO)

US President, Donald Trump, has been filmed ordering his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, out of the Oval Office for interrupting an interview with his coughing.





ABC News was recording an interview with Trump in the famous circular room at the White House.





According to an unedited clip of the interview shared by Metro.co.uk, the President found Mulvaney’s splutters distracting, that he asked him to leave the room as he answered a question about his finances.





‘I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that,’ Trump said, referring to the coughing, which was attributed to chief of staff.







‘If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy oh boy,’ Trump added.





Trump was being interviewed about releasing his financial documents.





Although it is unclear if Mulvaney left the room, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos continued to ask the President about his tax returns.





Asked if he would share his financial statements, Trump said ‘at some point’ he’d like to have people look at them.





Trump described the document as ‘fantastic.’





When Stephanopoulos pointed out that it was up to Trump, whether he wanted to release the statement, the president retorted: ‘No … It’s up to lawyers.’





His claims come after Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress have repeatedly attempted to access Trump’s financial documents to make sense of the Republican president’s business interests.





See Video Below:

