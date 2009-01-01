Home | News | General | Immediate past governor in trouble as state Assembly sets up 3 committees to probe his govt

- The Adamawa Assembly has set up three committees to investigate some activities of the Muhammadu Bindow administration

- The constitution of the committees followed a motion moved under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance”

- The new Adamawa government had already constituted a visitation panel to investigate employment and other activities in the state owned tertiary institutions

The Adamawa House of Assembly has constituted three committees to investigate some activities of the immediate past administration of ex governor Muhammadu Bindow.

The speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Iya-Abbas, announced the setting up of the committees on Tuesday, June 18 during plenary, NAN reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the constitution of the committees followed a motion moved under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Bathiya Wesley (PDP-Hong) and seconded by Alhaji Abdulllahi Yapak (APC-Verre) regarding payment of workers’ salaries and employment.

Announcing the committee’s membership, Iya-Abbas said the committee to investigate the lingering non-payment of salary, employment and transfer of service, would be chaired by Hamman-Tukur Yettisuri (PDP- Jada/Mbulo).

The committee to investigate the financial status of Adamawa would be headed by Kate Raymond (PDP-Demsa).

The speaker said that Simon Isa (PDP-Song) would be the chairman, committee to investigate activities of Adamawa Christian and Muslim welfare boards.

The new Adamawa government under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had already constituted a visitation panel to investigate employment and other activities in the state owned tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow described leading Adamawa state as a difficult task, adding that he believed he might have wronged some people, from whom he needs forgiveness.

While giving what could be termed valedictory speeches at separate events in Yola, Bindow asked that he be forgiven of all his wrongs.

