Sanwo-Olu reverses Ambode’s movement of drainage services to PWC
- 2 hours 21 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered that the Department of Drainage Services hitherto moved to the Public Works Corporation, PWC, be reverted to the Ministry of the Environment.
The governor ordered that the department be renamed Office of Drainage Services, which used to be the original name.
Immediate past governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode had during his tenure moved the Office of Drainage Services from Ministry of the Environment to PWC and renamed it Department of Drainage Services.
However, Sanwo-Olu overruled Ambode’s decision and reversed to status quo.
The directive, which was contained in a release signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, stated that the step was taken in furtherance of the present administration’s resolve to strengthen the State Public Service towards improving the quality of service delivery to residents.
It further noted that the staff of Department of Drainage Services in Public Works Corporation were to be re-deployed to the Office of Drainage Services with immediate effect.
