Home | News | General | Sanwo-Olu reverses Ambode’s movement of drainage services to PWC
Immediate past governor in trouble as state Assembly sets up 3 committees to probe his govt
Kano corruption agency speaks on Ganduje’s probe, bribery videos

Sanwo-Olu reverses Ambode’s movement of drainage services to PWC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered that the Department of Drainage Services hitherto moved to the Public Works Corporation, PWC, be reverted to the Ministry of the Environment.

The governor ordered that the department be renamed Office of Drainage Services, which used to be the original name.

Immediate past governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode had during his tenure moved the Office of Drainage Services from Ministry of the Environment to PWC  and renamed it Department of Drainage Services.

However, Sanwo-Olu overruled Ambode’s decision and reversed to status quo.


The directive, which was contained in a release signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, stated that the step was taken in furtherance of the present administration’s resolve to strengthen the State Public Service towards improving the quality of service delivery to residents.

It further noted that the staff of Department of Drainage Services in Public Works Corporation were to be re-deployed to the Office of Drainage Services with immediate effect.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 77 of 77