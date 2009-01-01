Kano corruption agency speaks on Ganduje’s probe, bribery videos





Head of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Magaji Ramindado, has explained why the agency has not opened probe on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.





Last October, three videos were published by Daily Nigerian showing Ganduje receiving wads of dollars.





Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day meeting on anti-corruption, Ramindado said the commission failed to act because it did not know the motive of the video.





The meeting on “Enhancing Citizens’ Effective Participation in the Fight Against Corruption,” was organised by ActionAid Nigeria.





“On the issue of dollar bribery scandal and the accusation that we have not probed the governor, people have forgotten that governors enjoy immunity,” he said.





“And apart from this, how could you undertake sting operation without involving us, yet you want us to be part of the probe? We can’t, because we don’t know your motive, we don’t know whether it is true or not.





“For you to have gone to the extent of releasing the video, you could have got anti-graft agencies involved. It doesn’t mean it should necessarily be our own agency. But EFCC and ICPC are there and they could back the claim.





“We have investigated judiciary institutions, we have investigated the traditional institutions. I enter government house and I make arrest. We don’t care whether people will say we are part of the government or not”.

