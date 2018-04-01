Home | News | General | 80-year-old Alaafin of Oyo shows he is still strong as he displays his flexibility (PHOTO)
80-year-old Alaafin of Oyo shows he is still strong as he displays his flexibility (PHOTO)



The 80-year-old ruler is not deterred by his age as he shows his strength and flexibility in a new photo where he is seen doing some acrobatic stunts.


The traditional ruler is seen decked in the Nigeria's sportswear as he shows off his power.

