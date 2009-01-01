Home | News | General | 'Yahoo yahoo' boy recounts how he fell in love with his victim, says she'll pay my groom price
'Yahoo yahoo' boy recounts how he fell in love with his victim, says she'll pay my groom price



Yahoo sweet but being real legit pass - Man says as he's set to wed his oyinbo lover

A certain Nigerian man by name Charley Kay has shared his story about how he met the love of his life while trying out internet fraud popularly called yahoo-yahoo.


According to him, the young lady who is about to marry him, would have been a victim but he decided to keep it real even when his friends warned him of being too emotionally attached.

'We got connected through fb, she would've been a victim, but I decided to keep it real and clean with her, some of my friends said that am getting emotional with my client but I turned a deaf ear to all there advice, I went ahead to add her up on my real whatsapp, we dated online for 4months and things went quit well, then she summoned the courage and came down here to see me, she stayed in Nigeria for 2weeks,and promised to come back and pay for my groom price with her family members. Yahoo sweet, but being real, legit pass


