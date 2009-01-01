Buhari signs Polytechnic amendment, another bill into law
President Muhammmadu Buhari on Tuesday signed two bills into law.
Buhari assented the Polytechnic Act Amendment Bill as well as the National Institute for Security Bill.
Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday appealed to Buhari to sign the Polytechnic Act (Amendment) Bill to address many challenges confronting the sub-sector.
ASUP stated that all observations cited by the President during the Eight Assembly had been rectified, corrected and transmitted, adding that the bill had passed through all legislative processes as all observations initially made by the President had been addressed.
