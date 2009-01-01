Home | News | General | Buhari signs Polytechnic amendment, another bill into law
Man shares how Fulani herdsmen rescued him from kidnappers in Ondo bush
Buhari doesn’t need to consult us before choosing ministers -APC Governors

Buhari signs Polytechnic amendment, another bill into law



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


President Muhammmadu Buhari on Tuesday signed two bills into law.

Buhari assented the Polytechnic Act Amendment Bill as well as the National Institute for Security Bill.
Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday appealed to Buhari to sign the Polytechnic Act (Amendment) Bill to address many challenges confronting the sub-sector.

ASUP stated that all observations cited by the President during the Eight Assembly had been rectified, corrected and transmitted, adding that the bill had passed through all legislative processes as all observations initially made by the President had been addressed.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 77 of 77