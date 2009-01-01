Home | News | General | Jubilation at Old Trafford as Man United superstar set to sign new 3 year deal

- Juan Mata set to bag new three year deal at Manchester United

- The 31-year-old's current deal with the club is due to expire this month

- Mata joined the Red Devils from fellow Premier League side Chelsea five years ago

Manchester United are reportedly close to handing Juan Mata a new three year deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2022.

The 31-year-old Spaniard's current deal with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month having spent five seasons at Old Trafford since joining them from Chelsea in 2014.

SunSport quoting Daily Mirror report that the midfielder was meant to get only be a-year extension following lengthy talks.

However, the publication revealed that the midfielder demanded a pay-rise from his current £140,000-a-week earnings which expires this month.

Meanwhile, reports coming from the Red Devils camp claims the two parties on the verge of an official agreement and keeping Mata for the next three seasons is considered for the player.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't seem to be much a fan of the Spaniard having fielded him sparingly during his arrival late last year.

With the midfielder set for another three years at Old Trafford, Mata would be be 34 at the end of the new deal he is about to sign with the club.

At the end of the out-gone season, the Red Devils released Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and a few other stars.

While Ashley Young get to keep his place in the squad despite being tied on age level with former captain.

Transfer rumours had indicated that Solskjaer wanted to build a fresh, youthful team for next season but it appears he believes Mata has a role to play in it.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juan Mata of Manchester United has emerged as a summer transfer target for Spanish champions Barcelona.

But the 31-year-old Spanish football star would have to accept a pay cut for him to join Barcelona when he leaves Manchester United.

Juan Mata's current contract at Manchester United will expire at the end of the ongoing season, and he is expected to leave Old Trafford.

