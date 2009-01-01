Home | News | General | Tension as England fans table 1 demand as FIFA holds meeting over Qatar hosting right

- England fans are dreaming of hosting the 2022 World Cup

- Qatar could be stripped of the 2022 World Cup hosting rights

- Michel Platini is being held by police as part of a probe into the bidding process

England supporters are hoping world’s football arbiters FIFA hand them hosting right of the 2022 World Cup amid a meetings to overturn Qatar earlier right.

According to UK Sun report citing several sources, former UEFA chief Michel Platini is currently under arrest by French police, over alleged corruption concerning the bidding process.

Initially, England were top favourites to host the tournament, but that looks unlikely after another Europe nation- Russia hosted last summer’s World Cup.

FIFA are reportedly holding talks on the possibility of replacing Qatar after series of controversies.

At the last count, England, who were tipped to have the necessary facilities to host the tournament, have now seen their odds drop to just 6/1.

On the other hand, Qatar, who were granted the hosting right of the global football fiesta in 2010 are now facing another setback with Platini’s probe.

The French legend, who was UEFA president at the time the right was awarded to Qatar, is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged rigging during the voting process that earned Qatar the hosting mandate of the 2022 World Cup.

Equally, a close adviser to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was termed a "free suspect" was also interrogated.

Platini was UEFA president for eight years until he was axed from football by the FIFA’s ethics committee.

He was alleged to have accepted a "disloyal payment" of £1.6million from then FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Both were sent packing from football until 2023, with the committee stressing that the Frenchman "did not show commitment to an ethical attitude".

Interestingly, Platini has never rejected voting for the Asian nation, even as FIFA’s medical committee warned that playing a summer World Cup in the desert heat was a wrong step.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Michel Platini has been arrested over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in December 2010.

The 63-year-old was elected as UEFA president in 2007 until he was banned by the FIFA Ethics Committee for a series of breaches in 2015.

According to Mediapart, Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, June 18, as part of the investigation into the awarding of the World Cup to the oil-rich nation.

