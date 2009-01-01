Home | News | General | Meet 4 of the most beautiful wives of politicians in Nigeria (photos)

To be a woman means to be nurturing, kind, compassionate and be an emotional goddess and while most women succeed at their original design, some surpass expectations and become queens on earth.

Power is very attractive and if we are speaking frankly, most women who occupy top positions in politics and organisations often come across as strong, independent and beautiful. However, beauty is a ubiquitous concept; it can be purchased, developed and even attained but the truth remains that true beauty lies in the heart and not all women possess the undeniable quality of true beauty.

In Nigeria, politics can be very dangerous and in fact, only those who dare, enter the lion's den. It can be said that the women who marry politicians are a special breed of females. With power comes more responsibility and beyond the glam that comes with being a first lady is the pressure to lead other women and to build society.

It is why the office of a first lady is no joke. It demands that one be heartfully beautiful, naturally elegant and possess world-class intelligence. With such prerequisites lined up to separate the tigers from the cats, not everyone will make the cut.

READ ALSO: Femi Fani-Kayode schools internet users on how to love properly

Legit.ng presents four of the most beautiful wives of Nigerian politicians.

1. Precious Fani-Kayode

Blessed with skin as tender and as white as snow, Precious Fani-Kayode is the fairest of them all. Not only does she possess the beauty that can dissolve conflict and even help end wars, she is super brilliant and has an impressive resume to prove that a woman can indeed be blessed with beauty and brains.

Married to former aviation minister and witty politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, 30-year-old Precious is a mother of four and still looks like a slice of heaven.

A crowned beauty queen, in 2007, Precious emerged first runner-up in the Prettiest Girl Nigeria contest. In 2014, she was voted online to represent Nigeria at Miss United Nations Pageants in Jamaica, she won the World title beating contestants from other parts of the world

Snowhite as she calls herself speaks French fluently.

2. Aisha Bello Matawalle

Mrs Aisha Matawalle is the wife of Zamfara state governor and is an epitome of beauty. In what appears to have been a stroke of luck, her husband was sworn in as the governor of the state and rather than seat back and relax, the gorgeous Aisha swung into action and started making a difference.

With her effortlessly sweet face, she boasts being a successful philanthropist and a humanitarian and her media presence shows that she is passionate about women and children.

They say to change the world, it is important to invest in women and children. With that, Mrs Matawalle is on the right path to ensuring that life is better for the people of her state.

READ ALSO: 17 witnesses testify against El-Rufai at governorship tribunal

3. Rashida Yahaya Bello

With the face of a goddess and a heart of gold, Hajia Rashida Yahaya Bello is one woman whose presence can light up a room.

Having successfully given part of herself to actively serving the people of Kogi state, her union with the governor is one that has resulted in progress especially for women and young children.

At the core of every woman is a humanitarian and Rashida tapped into her potential even before she became the first lady.

Her beauty, pose, elegance are all pointers to the kind of queen that she is. A queen we definitely stan!

4. Lara Fortes Oshiomhole

Married to the former governor of Edo state and current APC chairman, Adams Oshiomole, Lara, has found herself a long way from home but has overcome with resilience, beauty and a strong personality.

Born to a Cape Verdean father and a Nigerian mother, Fortes is the perfect blend of the kind of beauty that gods adore.

Lara has worked as a lawyer, an airline hostess and even modelled, all of which played a role in preparing her for the position of first lady and the leaders of women and girls.

Fortes easily proves that beauty, class and elegance can reside in an individual in the right proportions.

There you have it, the most beautiful wives of Nigerian politicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Kids of top Naija politicians who are not like their parents on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...