Breaking: Governor AbdulRazaq suspends Kwara LG chairmen, councillors for 6 months

- Governor AbdulRazaq has suspended all the chairmen of the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state

- The governor said this is in line with the recommendation of the state Assembly

- The Assembly had earlier urged the governor to suspend the chairmen and legislative committees in the state

All the executive chairmen and legislative councillors of the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state have been suspended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

This, according to the governor, is in line with recommendation of the state Assembly who called for the suspension of the local council executive and legislative committees, Daily Trust reports.

The house had urged the governor “to immediately suspend all the 16 local government executive and legislative committees in the state pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of public funds levelled against them so as not to jeopardise the process of investigation”.

Executing the recommendation of the house, the governor in a statement said: “Pursuant to the resolution of the Kwara state house of assembly dated 18th day of June, 2019, and Section 29 of the Kwara state local government law cap. K33, 2006, I, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the executive governor of Kwara state, hereby suspend the executive and legislative committees of all the Sixteen (16) local government areas in the state for a period of six months or pending the outcome of the investigations into allegations of misappropriation of public funds by the Kwara state house or assembly, whichever is earlier in time.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a report indicated that the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was having a hard time maintaining his status as the political leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his home state of Kwara.

