Kano guber: Supreme Court affirms Abba Yusuf as authentic PDP candidate

- Abba Yusuf’s nomination as the candidate of the PDP in the March 10 governorship election in Kano has been affirmed by the Supreme Court

- The apex court held that Yusuf was not joined as a party in the suit by a contestant for the governorship ticket, Ibrahim Ali-Amin

- Ali-Amin’s relief had previously been granted by a Federal High Court which ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary

The nomination of Abba Kabir-Yusuf as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 10 gubernatorial election in Kano state has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour-led seven-man panel of judges on Tuesday, June 18, unanimously ruled that the appeal lacked merit and dismissed same, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that while upholding the March 2019 decision of the Kaduna Court of Appeal, the apex court held that Yusuf was not joined as a party in the suit by a contestant for the governorship ticket, Ibrahim Ali-Amin.

Yusuf’s nomination had been challenged by Ali-Amin at a Federal High Court in Kano. According to Ali-Amin, a proper primary was not conducted by the PDP in October 2018.

Ali-Amin’s relief had been granted by the court, which ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary. However, the High Court’s decision was set aside by the appellate court which held that Yusuf was not joined in the suit.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Abba Yusuf was cleared by the Court of Appeal to participate in the governorship election in Kano.

The court, presided over by Justice Daniel Kalio, granted all the prayers put forward by the appellant.

The court granted a stay of execution of the order of a high court which barred the PDP from recognising Yusuf as its candidate.

