NURTW leader MC Oluomo shares photos as governor of Georgia, USA honours him and son

Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), seems to be having a good time abroad as he was recently honored by the governor of Georgia.

MC Oluomo shared a photo post on his Instagram page, in which he and his son, who recently graduated from a school in the United States of America (USA), were spotted in a group photograph with Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia and his wife, Marty Kemp.

In a caption that accompanied the post, the elated NURTW leader disclosed to his fans and followers that his family honored an invitation from the good governor.

"Honorary invitation to me and my lovely son Ololade by the executive governor of Atlanta Georgia USA Brain Kemp and his Marty Kemp. Alhamdullilahi." he said.

See his post below:

Some of his followers were spotted in the comment section reacting to the photograph.

Read comments below:

snapchat_bamofinoflagos: That's brilliance at play by the young MC! Keep up the brilliance

royal_caliphate: A nation where mediocre isn't in power...No racist, and they respect human value. Congratulations to your son!

comrade_femolapisca: More success ahead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that MC Oluomo, became a topic on discussion on micro blogging platform Twitter, after he made the submission that the NURTW that can be likened to professions like law and engineering. He stated that NURTW workers are not thugs but professionals.

