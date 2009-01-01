Home | News | General | Son praises dad who stuck by him through life-altering accident (photos, video)

- Brian was in a terrible accident that almost cost him his life

- Through his recovery, his father, Steve, was right by his side

- No words can describe how thankful Brian is for his father's unconditional love

A dad is the first man a daughter loves and the first chap a little boy refers to as his hero.

Brian Muchiri Waihenya knows this too well and always terms his father as a superhuman who sometimes hides his power.

Legit.ng learnt that Brian stated that his life changed back in 2014 after being involved in a grisly road accident. "My father had a lot of hopes for my future. I was nearly done with university," Brian said.

Brian, who was lucky enough to have been saved from the mangled wreckage of the vehicle, spent two months in hospital but never saw his father shed a tear or break down during that period.

While many would easily fall apart after losing their ability to walk, the 26-year-old remained strong thanks to his father, Steve Waihenya.

"He stood by me while I was in hospital and never left my side through the whole journey," said Brian.

According to the young visionary, his dad, Steve, helps bathe him, dress him, feed him and even offers to drive him wherever he wants.

"He drives me around when I want to see my friends and he never complains," the proud son said.

And if he was asked to do it all again, Steve would serve and care for his son every day of his life without complaining.

Steve has developed a routine and never fails to wake up early enough so he can look after his grateful son.

Scrolling through Brian's Facebook photos, it goes without saying the young man is eternally grateful to God for giving him the honour to look up to his father, Steve.

Brian's dad (right) never complains and always encourages the chap to take one day at a time. Photo: Brian Muchiri Waihenya.

While many would easily fall apart after losing their ability to walk, the 26-year-old remained strong thanks to his father Steve Waihenya. Photo: Brian Muchiri Waihenya

