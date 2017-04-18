Home | News | General | Emirate Council holds no grudge against Kano state govt. – Emir Sanusi

Kano – The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II says, Kano Emirate Council holds no grudge against the state government as being speculated.

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

The monarch made the remarks while addressing members of Kano State Assembly led by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Gafasa, who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the council was always ready to work towards the development of Kano state in the present democratic dispensation.

Sanusi said that the state government, under Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had in the last two years entrusted him with the task of seeking ways and means to revitalise the industrial profile of Kano for the moribund industries to be resuscitated.

According to him, his mission to China in that regard has opened the gate for the state government to take complete inventory of what is most needed in effecting such an industrial revolution in the state.

He said the report he gave to the state government was taken into cognisance for such an objective to be realised.

He, however, noted that no state in the country could ever develop with its industries folding-up, adding that concerted efforts had to be made to ensure that viable avenues for employment were created.

He said the status of Kano as a commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria had to be sustained and consolidated in the interest of creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

The monarch expressed optimism that his mission to China in ways to explore avenues of revitalising Kano industries would not be an exercise in futility.

On the legislatures, the monarch charged the lawmakers to be diligent and committed in fulfilling the responsibilities bestowed on them by the electorate.

He pointed out that their mission at the assembly, was to ensure that they fulfilled all their campaign promises with regards to the issue of good governance.

“As leaders, you are expected to be spectacularly honest and have the fear of God in whatever you are doing.

“You should all remember that you will one day die and be made to account for your deeds, while in the saddle of authority.

“ You and I and everybody are not immune to such investigation by God, who created us to serve humanity as leaders.

“We will be made to account for our deeds and we will also be judged by posterity for being at the helm of affairs and what we did whether it is good or bad, will be the legacy we will all leave behind,” he said

He told the lawmakers that the emirate council had also given its contributions along with other notable opinion leaders to the issue of presenting a bill on marriage, which a copy would soon be sent to them for their perusal and consideration.

“We want some gray areas to be cleared. We are serious on achieving such objectives by the grace of God,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the speaker told the monarch that they were at the palace to seek his blessings on ways to develop Kano in the present democratic dispensation.

“We are also here in the palace to introduce the principal officers of the house to you,” the speaker said. (NAN)

